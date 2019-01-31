The judge assigned to the case of slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was disqualified Thursday after disclosing he knows Sims’ father and that his grandson went to school with the former University High standout.

State District Judge Mike Erwin’s recusal delayed Dyteon Simpson’s arraignment on a second-degree murder charge in the fatal Sept. 28 shooting of Sims. The 20-year-old Baker man was in Erwin’s courtroom Thursday to be arraigned when the judge revealed his connections to Sims' family.

Erwin said he believed he could be fair and impartial, but offered to disqualify himself if he was asked to do so.

Simpson's attorney, assistant public defender Margaret Lagattuta, then asked that Erwin step aside, and he did so.

The case will be randomly allotted to a new judge in the next day or so, and then a new arraignment date will be set.

Simpson is accused of shooting Sims, 20, in the head when Sims intervened in a fistfight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus.

Simpson was indicted last week by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury. He is being held on $350,000 bail.

DNA evidence collected from a pair of glasses found on the scene matched a DNA sample that Simpson gave investigators, authorities said. Witnesses said the glasses were knocked off the shooter's face during the fight, an arrest report says.

Simpson has confessed to punching Sims' friend and then intentionally shooting Sims in the head, police said.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.

Sims’ father, Wayne Sims, played basketball for LSU in the late 1980s under then-Coach Dale Brown.

Wayde Sims starred at U-High, helping the school win three consecutive Class 3A titles. He scored more than 3,000 points and grabbed 1,600-plus rebounds while playing for the Cubs, and was named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015.