More than half of Louisiana’s public defender offices ran a budget deficit last year as COVID closures derailed the collection of fines and fees that fund indigent defense across the state, pushing the system closer to collapse.
The findings were noted in a new report the legislative auditor conducts annually to review public defender district finances.
For the fourth year in a row, the report highlighted the problem with public defense relying on unpredictable conviction and user fees for the bulk of their funding — a precarious situation further exacerbated by the pandemic.
These so-called "CUFs" are collected when a defendant is convicted in court. As traffic tickets constitute the majority of these fees, everything from the next Category 4 hurricane to a change in local law enforcement leadership can impact their availability.
Public defense leaders have long called the CUFs revenue stream "unreliable, unpredictable and unsustainable" as district offices scramble to make ends meet month-to-month, jeopardizing the quality of legal defense for poor people accused of crimes.
The pandemic, which forced courts to close and limited traffic stops, thrust public defenders across Louisiana into deeper financial turmoil as their main source of income tanked and attorneys were furloughed to keep offices afloat.
Rémy Voisin Starns, state public defender, described in the report how "the difficulty of relying on CUFs was exacerbated" by the pandemic's unique conditions.
"In 2020 traffic filings dropped by almost 1/4 and courts closed statewide, devastating local CUFs collections," he said. "In June of 2020, for example, CUFs collections were barely 1/3 of what they had been the previous year."
Even before the pandemic, traffic filings had decreased by 48% from 2009 to 2019, forcing districts to rely more heavily on supplemental funds from the Louisiana Public Defender Board.
The reports show that the number of public defender offices with a budget deficit has increased significantly since 2017, more than doubling in four years from 10 districts to 22. There are 42 public defender offices in the state.
Of those districts in the red, most charted a decline in revenue between fiscal years 2019 and 2020, while nearly all recorded more expenditures.
For example, in District 20, which represents the Felicianas, revenue plunged from $439,213 in 2019 to $241,584 in 2020 — a decline of more than 50%.
Even as combined revenues have increased slightly across all district offices in recent years, expenditures remain at a steady high. Starns warned in the report that funding for indigent defense is more uncertain than ever amid unpredictable weather and the emergence of new COVID variants.
"Our experience tells us that traffic filings decline and don't bounce back up," he said. "The singular event of the first COVID-19 outbreak in the spring of 2020 devastated collections, but continued new outbreaks along with periodic weather disasters have prevented an expected rebound."
In response to the looming financial crisis brought on by the pandemic, the state legislature increased appropriations to public defenders during the 2021 legislative session, effectively curbing further financial challenges. But potential fiscal shortfalls remain a "severe worry for the district offices," Starns added.
"If local funding does not meet our tentative expectations, the legislative appropriation to the districts may not carry the district offices through to the end of the year," he said. "LPDB continues to maintain an emergency fund to manage district shortfalls, but there is every possibility that sharp declines may overtax this fund."
As in previous years, the legislative auditor recommended the Louisiana Public Defender Board continue to monitor district office financial situations, including requiring those with deficit spending to create restriction of service plans.