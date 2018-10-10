A 32-year-old man who fatally shot two brothers at a Zachary trailer park in January was cleared Wednesday by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.

The panel chose not to indict Quinton D. George, of Zachary, on two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of Leonard Cummings III, 24, and Tyrion Gwinn, 20.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office determined Cummings and Gwinn, who are brothers, were the aggressors in a physical altercation that occurred just before the shooting, sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks has said.

George, Cummings and Gwinn all lived at the Sweetbriar Trailer Park on Samuels Road, where the shooting took place.