A Baton Rouge teenager accused of shooting a 74-year-old woman to death outside her home in 2019 will be examined by two doctors to determine whether he was sane at the time, a judge decided Wednesday.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham's appointment of the doctors came at the request of Xavier Cade's attorney and two weeks after the judge found the 16-year-old competent to stand trial.

+2 Teen accused of killing 74-year-old Baton Rouge woman is competent to stand trial, judge says A Baton Rouge teenager accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-old woman during a 2019 attempted burglary at her home off Tiger Bend Road is com…

Higginbotham on Wednesday also scheduled Cade's second-degree murder trial to begin July 11.

Cade was 15 when he allegedly killed Angela Haymon on Dec. 30, 2019, during an attempted burglary at her Morel Avenue home in the Antioch Villa subdivision off Tiger Bend Road.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Cade made headlines again last month when he and four other teens escaped from the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center. Several guards were injured. The teens have all been captured.

+3 Accused teen killer among last week's juvenile detention escapees, prosecutors say One of the five teenagers who escaped last week from Baton Rouge's Juvenile Detention Center is a 16-year-old awaiting trial in the 2019 slayi…

Cade will likely be moved to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after he turns 17 on Dec. 3.

If found guilty of second-degree murder in Haymon's slaying, Cade faces a life sentence in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years.