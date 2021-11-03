Judge Gavel on a wooden background, Law library concept.

Two small legal practices have moved into downtown office buildings.

The Baton Rouge offices of Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore are now located on the 11th floor of the Chase North Tower, attorney Matt Bailey told the Downtown Development District Board Tuesday. Sprinkle Law Firm has moved into One American Place, said attorney Richard Sprinkle.

 PHOTO BY VLADIMIR CETINSKI/GETTY IMAGES

A Baton Rouge teenager accused of shooting a 74-year-old woman to death outside her home in 2019 will be examined by two doctors to determine whether he was sane at the time, a judge decided Wednesday.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham's appointment of the doctors came at the request of Xavier Cade's attorney and two weeks after the judge found the 16-year-old competent to stand trial.

Higginbotham on Wednesday also scheduled Cade's second-degree murder trial to begin July 11.

Cade was 15 when he allegedly killed Angela Haymon on Dec. 30, 2019, during an attempted burglary at her Morel Avenue home in the Antioch Villa subdivision off Tiger Bend Road.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Cade made headlines again last month when he and four other teens escaped from the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center. Several guards were injured. The teens have all been captured.

Cade will likely be moved to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after he turns 17 on Dec. 3.

If found guilty of second-degree murder in Haymon's slaying, Cade faces a life sentence in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years.

Email Joe Gyan Jr. at jgyan@theadvocate.com.

View comments