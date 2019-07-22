A Baton Rouge federal judge is being asked to rethink his dismissal of a major portion of a decade-old class-action lawsuit by local victims of former Texas tycoon R. Allen Stanford's massive Ponzi scheme.

Baton Rouge lawyer Phil Preis, who represents many of the local defrauded investors, says U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson’s decision on July 9 “summarily dashed” their hope of finally getting their day in court.

"This Court's … order deals another blow to the Stanford Retiree victims and unjustly deprives these aging Retirees a chance to redress the harm they suffered and for which they have been waiting for over a decade to rectify," Preis argues in a motion filed late last week urging Jackson to reconsider his ruling.

Jackson ruled in favor of the suit's lone federal court defendant, Pennsylvania-based SEI Investments Co., an international financial services firm that administered the Stanford Group Co. investments.

The suit alleged SEI performed the accounting and reporting of the IRA investments and "actively and materially aided" Stanford Trust Co. and the Stanford Group to "perpetuate the massive Ponzi scheme." SEI denies those allegations.

Jackson said SEI's liability under the "control-person" provision of Louisiana Securities Law is the issue, and wrote that the undisputed facts show SEI did not control Stanford Trust's primary violations of the state's security law.

Preis, who contends the judge improperly applied the legal standard for what constitutes a control person, also says newly discovered evidence about the relationship between SEI and Stanford merits the judge taking a fresh look at the issue.

“These Retiree victims had their life savings swindled from them through a criminal scheme artificially propped up as legitimate 'safe investments in certificates of deposits' by the reporting of SEI to each Retiree from 1998 until February 17, 2009,” Preis alleges in the motion to reconsider.

Stanford Trust was based in Baton Rouge and the Stanford Group — another Stanford entity — had offices in downtown Baton Rouge. Victims of the Ponzi scheme invested their retirement savings as rollover IRAs into certain fraudulent certificates of deposit that Stanford Trust sold in Baton Rouge.

Financial advisers for Stanford told investors their money was safely held in CDs at Stanford International Bank in the Caribbean island of Antigua. The money for the CDs, however, funded the lavish lifestyle of Allen Stanford, who took more than $7 billion from victims worldwide.

Preis has said local victims, many of them retirees from Exxon and other plants along the Mississippi River, lost $250 million in the scheme.

The class-action suit was filed in 2009 against SEI and the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions and seeks to recover money for about 900 claimants.

The suit's claims against OFI remain in Baton Rouge state court, but Preis said in an April interview that the main focus of the litigation is on SEI.

OFI is accused of turning a blind eye to Stanford's fraud scheme. OFI has stated in court documents that it doesn’t guarantee that investors in companies the agency regulates, such as Stanford Trust Co., won't lose money to fraudulent conduct.

Allen Stanford was convicted of fraud in 2012 and is serving a 110-year prison sentence for the Ponzi scheme.

In a Ponzi scheme, named for the 1920s swindler Charles Ponzi, the operator pays returns to early investors by funneling to them the money put in by later investors, rather than with any profits earned by shrewd trading. The apparent high rate of return lures new investors and re-investments.

Ponzi schemes collapse, as Stanford's did, when sufficient numbers of prospective new investors cannot be persuaded to add more money to the pot, and periodic payments cease.