Two Baton Rouge men have been indicted in the July 12 shooting death of a 57-year-old man on Jackson Avenue off Plank Road.

Corey Chaney, 27, of 2826 Jackson Ave., and William Patrick Womack, 28, of 1805 Bay St., were charged with second-degree murder by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Wednesday.

Second suspect arrested in Jackson Avenue shooting that left one man dead Thursday Baton Rouge police arrested a second suspect Sunday in the fatal shooting on Jackson Avenue that left one man dead early Thursday morning.

Curley Woods, of Baton Rouge, was fatally shot shortly before 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of Jackson, just blocks from where Chaney lives. Woods was found in the road and died at the scene. He had been shot multiple times.

Chaney and Womack face mandatory terms of life in prison if convicted as charged.

The case is assigned to state District Judge Trudy White.