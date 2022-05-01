In a case that has drawn national notoriety, a Baton Rouge woman who claims a local district attorney mishandled her 2016 rape case involving an Angola deputy warden is asking the nation's highest court to review and revive her lawsuit against the prosecutor.
Priscilla Lefebure's case has gained even more attention now that former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr has joined her legal team. Starr, as an independent counsel, led the Whitewater investigation into then-President Bill Clinton.
Several nonprofit advocacy groups also have rallied behind Lefebure as her claims against 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla have made it to the U.S. Supreme Court.
D'Aquilla's lawyers characterize Lefebure's allegations as "unwarranted personal attacks" on him.
Lefebure's attorneys vehemently disagree with that characterization, saying the important victims' rights case "cries out for review."
Lefebure claims then-Angola deputy warden Barrett Boeker raped her several times in 2016 and that D'Aquilla failed to adequately pursue rape charges against him. A West Feliciana Parish grand jury looked at evidence in 2017, but D'Aquilla didn't give the panel access to a "rape kit" or a report compiled by a hospital nurse, Lefebure alleges.
A federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled last year that while D'Aquilla declined to help the woman, it had no authority to force him or any district attorney to investigate or prosecute someone and, as a result, had to end Lefebure's lawsuit.
Her attorneys acknowledge that Lefebure won't see her alleged attacker convicted of a crime, and they say she accepts that she lacks the power to change such a "tragic result" through litigation in federal court. They further say that "no federal court can, or should, exercise jurisdiction to enjoin a prosecutor to undertake a particular prosecution."
"What is not — as a constitutional matter — beyond the power of the federal courts is the ability to award damages to a victim for harm caused by a prosecutor's sex-based refusal to investigate a claim of rape or a prosecutor's policy-based, discriminatory failure to protect," Lefebure's lawyers, led by Starr and Jack Rutherford, argue in papers filed April 22 at the Supreme Court.
"Discriminatory policies — like never even collecting, far less processing, rape kits — have no more place in a twenty-first century district attorney's office than in a police precinct," her attorneys added in other documents filed at the high court in March. "This Court can and should take the opportunity to make that clear."
D'Aquilla's lawyers contend the case boils down to whether Lefebure can bring an equal protection claim against the district attorney because a grand jury failed to return an indictment of her alleged assailant.
"Ultimately … this question has always been and must always be answered in the negative," Frank Holthaus and Ralph Alexis III argue on D'Aquilla's behalf in documents filed at the high court in April.
"It is obvious that Plaintiff's real claim is that if the district attorney had handled the grand jury in a manner to her liking, then — according to Plaintiff's logic — the grand jury would have indicted Boeker and thereafter Boeker would have been prosecuted and convicted," they added.
The Supreme Court justices, according to the court's website, are scheduled to meet in conference May 12 to discuss the matter.
If four justices agree to review a case, then the court will hear the case. This is referred to as "granting certiorari," often abbreviated as "cert." If four justices don't agree to review a case, the court won't hear it. This is defined as denying certiorari.
Typically, the high court accepts only 100-150 of the more than 7,000 cases that it is asked to review each year.
Three nonprofit organizations — the Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault; the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence; and Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response — have filed briefs at the high court in support of Lefebure, saying policies that ignore rape kits, including forensic medical examinations, "squander conviction-securing evidence."
Kyle Siegel, one of the attorneys for those advocacy groups, said in a statement Friday that the groups hope the Supreme Court "will agree that certiorari is appropriate to address these policies, and determine that Ms. Lefebure has standing to pursue redress with the courts."
"The promise of the equal protection clause is for the law to operate equally upon all, and victims of sexual assault — who are overwhelmingly women — should have the ability to seek damages when that promise goes unfulfilled and law enforcement fails to properly investigate a claim," Siegel said.
Starr declined Thursday to elaborate on the briefs he and Rutherford filed on Lefebure's behalf, saying he did not want to be seen as attempting to try the case in the press.
The Advocate typically does not name people who report they are victims of sexual assault, but Lefebure said previously she wants to use her name.
In February 2021, a reluctant three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Lefebure's lawsuit despite calling her allegations "sickening" and accusing D'Aquilla of possibly harming the public's perception of the legal system.
A month after the panel rendered its decision, three retired federal judges took the highly unusual step of intervening in the case, saying the panel made a "mistake" when it unanimously dismissed the lawsuit. Lefebure and the former judges asked that the case be reheard.
The panel voted 2-1 last fall not to revive the lawsuit, but said it was horrified by the allegations of sexual assault and prosecutorial misconduct.
Lefebure's attorneys have told the Supreme Court that the case "embodies a tragic breakdown of our justice system."
Lefebure had sought refuge at Boeker's home after the 2016 floods forced her from her Baton Rouge home. She is a cousin of Boeker's wife and children.
D'Aquilla has said the grand jury didn't need to examine results of Lefebure's sexual assault examination because both the victim and the perpetrator said sexual intercourse had occurred. He said the pertinent question in the case was consent, which could not be determined by the rape kit evidence.
"These law enforcement practices, policies, and procedures create a get-out-of-jail-free environment that promotes sexual assault occurrence and re-occurrence," Siegel and the other attorneys for the advocacy groups that they represent maintain in their Supreme Court brief.
A separate brief has been filed by the American Conservative Union, a nonprofit educational organization that advocates for conservative policy solutions to problems facing America.
"As James Madison explained, `If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.' But humans are not angels, and this includes prosecutors," the group's lawyers argue. "Therefore, there must be some accountability for and recourse against prosecutors who establish discriminatory policies that fail to protect protected classes of victims. Current precedent does not preclude this, and large numbers of victims of unprosecuted crimes deserve it."
Boeker and Lefebure each testified before the grand jury, and the lawsuit says Boeker is the only one who claimed Lefebure consented. Rutherford told the 5th Circuit that the encounters were not consensual.
Boeker's attorney, Cy D'Aquila, a distant relative of the district attorney, said previously that Boeker insists the sex was consensual, and he passed a privately administered polygraph examination on that point.
Lefebure's lawsuit, filed in late 2017, alleges that neither D'Aquilla nor anyone from his office ever met or spoke with her about the alleged rape, and that the district attorney told reporters he was "uncomfortable" speaking with her.
Boeker was placed on administrative leave following the rape allegation but later returned to work at the prison. He was fired in 2020 after spraying an inmate with a fire extinguisher. He is facing felony criminal charges stemming from that incident.
Lefebure has claims pending against Boeker in federal district court.