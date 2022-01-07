The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday that hospitals can mandate coronavirus vaccines for employees, a major decision in a case that pit nearly 75 hospital staffers who refused to be vaccinated against the state's largest hospital system.

The unanimous ruling, which opens the door for private employers across the state to mandate vaccinations for their workforce, comes as the coronavirus is again surging in Louisiana. The state has repeatedly broken its record this week for numbers of coronavirus infections reported in a single day, and has tallied 95,905 new cases since the highly contagious omicron variant was identified in Louisiana.

The state Supreme Court's decision in favor of Ochsner Health, the state's largest hospital operator, focused on two arguments: whether the state's at-will employment laws affected the ability to fire employees who refused to receive the vaccine, and whether the hospitals are governed by a Constitutional right to privacy. Roughly 75 employees from Ochsner's hospitals in Lafayette and Shreveport filed lawsuits in the fall against their employer.

Ochsner and other hospitals paused their vaccine mandates while waiting on the courts to sort out the issue.

"This court finds Employer is entitled to terminate Employees for failure to comply with the vaccine mandate," stated the unanimous court decision, written by Chief Justice John Weimer.

The court held that the state's employment provisions allowed private employers — such as hospitals — to terminate their employees who refuse to get vaccinated. Justices also ruled that because the hospitals are private employers, they are not bound by Constitutional claims that might otherwise prevent government actors from implementing similar mandates.

The employees who filed lawsuits last fall against Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner-Lafayette General argued that the state's medical consent law, which allows adults to refuse medical treatment, meant that their employers could not mandate they get vaccinated.

But the Supreme Court held that the medical consent law only applies to the relationship between a health care provider and a patient — not between a private employer and employee.

The workers also invoked their Constitutional right to privacy, which says that they should be free from "discrimination based on race, sex, and religious beliefs in the workforce."

Attorneys for Ochsner, however, argued that the Constitutional provision only applied to state actors. The state Supreme Court agreed.

"There is no allegation or even the barest insinuation that Employer is a state actor; indeed, the parties in this case stipulated that Employer is a private actor," reads the ruling.

Jimmy Faircloth, the attorney who represented the health care workers refusing the vaccine, said in a statement after the ruling that he and his clients will push for the Louisiana Legislature to change the law in light of the Supreme Court's ruling. Faircloth, who was once executive counsel to former Gov. Bobby Jindal, is well-known at the state Capitol and said there's a strong appetite for an "Individual Medical Rights Act" in the future.

"Some fights are worth it," Faircloth said. "Though our clients are disappointed in the decision, they have always understood that the issue was bound for the legislature."

He said that the Supreme Court "has granted authority for private employers to place medical treatment restrictions on employees for any reason, without explanation or rationale."

"This is uncharted territory for personal autonomy," he added.

The ruling came on the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on vaccine mandates at the federal level. Those cases involve whether to allow U.S. President Joe Biden to implement a requirement that large employers either force employees to receive vaccines or regular COVID testing. The U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to rule on a separate vaccinate mandate for most health care workers.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office has joined several other states fighting against the federal vaccine mandates.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill argued by phone against vaccination requirements for health care workers, describing it as overreach by the federal government to force "people working for or with a Medicare or Medicaid provider to undergo an invasive, irrevocable, forced medical treatment.”

This is a developing story, check back later for more.