A lawsuit that claimed slain drug smuggler-turned-government informant Adler “Barry” Seal’s privacy rights were violated — and his public image damaged — when his third wife and their three children sold his life story to a major motion picture studio in 2014 has been dismissed by Louisiana’s highest court.

Seal’s oldest daughter, who was born of his first marriage, filed the lawsuit in 2015 in Baton Rouge state court against Seal’s widow, the three children she had with him and Universal City Studios.

Universal turned Seal's story into the 2017 film "American Made" starring actor Tom Cruise as Seal.

Lisa Seal Frigon, the administrator of Seal’s estate, claimed Deborah "Debbie" Dubois Seal and her three children violated Seal's privacy rights when they sold the story of his life to Universal for $350,000 without court approval or the estate’s consent. None of that money went to the estate, the lawsuit claimed.

Frigon also alleged the actions of Debbie Seal and her children violated the right of publicity, or Frigon's right as administrator of Seal's estate to control the commercial appropriation of her father's identity or public image.

Slain drug smuggler Barry Seal's daughter sues to halt movie on her father’s life The estate of the drug smuggler-turned-federal informant Adler “Barry” Seal did not agree to sell the movie rights to his life, and his oldest…

The state's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal last June disagreed with Frigon and dismissed her lawsuit. The state Supreme Court, without issuing a written reason last Friday, denied Frigon’s appeal.

The 1st Circuit had written that the right of privacy is “strictly personal” and died with Seal when he was assassinated in Baton Rouge in 1986. The appellate court also said the state Legislature has not put the right of publicity into state law.

Universal, Debbie Seal and her children had argued that they merely exercised their free speech rights on an issue of public interest, and the appeals court agreed.

Frigon’s attorney, Roy Maughan Jr., said Wednesday he thought he had raised several legal issues that the state Supreme Court would want to tackle, particularly the right of publicity argument.

“I think they missed a good opportunity,” he said.

+4 Lawsuit by slain drug smuggler Barry Seal's daughter over movie deal dismissed Adler "Barry" Seal's third wife and the three children she had with him did not violate the slain drug smuggler-turned-government informant's …

Seal, 46, who was born in Baton Rouge, was gunned down in February 1986 outside a Salvation Army halfway house on Airline Highway. Drug traffickers with ties to the Medellin cartel in Colombia arranged for the machine-gun slaying. Three Colombian men were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in Seal's slaying.

Seal had infiltrated the Medellin cartel and agreed to cooperate with U.S. authorities after his own 1983 arrest on drug charges in Florida.

Two years before his death, Seal was indicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 462 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $168 million. He was fined as part of his plea deal and ordered to serve time at the Salvation Army halfway house.

Seal was expected to be a key witness in a case against Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, among others. Escobar was killed in 1993.

Frigon claimed in her suit that the movie script falsely portrayed Seal as a drunkard, reckless pilot and father of three children, not five.

Seal also was portrayed by actor Dennis Hopper in the 1991 television movie “Doublecrossed.” Seal’s estate received no money from that movie because it was not authorized by the family, Maughan has said.

Seal served in the U.S. Army Special Forces and also was the youngest U.S. pilot to fly 707 and 747 jets. He was fired by Trans World Airlines for his role in a scheme to smuggle guns and explosives to Mexico. Seal then turned to drug smuggling.