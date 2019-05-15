Cheryl Patterson spoke from a wheelchair inside a Baton Rouge courtroom Wednesday and said she lost her independence and her “best friend” last May when a drug-impaired Springfield man smashed his pickup head-on into their car on Siegen Lane, severely injuring Patterson and killing her 82-year-old mother.

But before state District Judge Fred Crifasi sentenced Blake Starkey, 52, to 20 years in prison, Patterson also said she has forgiven Starkey and will continue to pray for him.

“He has to live with this every day also," she said. "I hope that my mama’s death will make an impact on the other driver so his life would be changed for the good."

Starkey, who pleaded guilty last month to vehicular homicide in the death of Carolyn Ozment and to the first-degree vehicular negligent injuring of Patterson, also spoke Wednesday with Patterson just a few feet away. He apologized to her family while acknowledging that an apology isn’t enough.

“I caused a horrible tragedy, and it haunts me every day and night,” he said.

Starkey had cocaine and other drugs in his system on May 23 when he drove erratically across three lanes of traffic on Siegen and smashed his 2011 Dodge Ram pickup into Patterson's 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, which was stopped in the center turn lane near Cloverland Avenue, authorities said.

Ozment, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, was killed. She had just taken her seat belt off, Patterson said, but coroner’s officials told the family she would not have survived the crash even if she had been restrained.

Patterson, who was properly restrained, suffered a broken arm, a crushed elbow and foot, broken pelvis, a cracked vertebrae in her neck, and many cuts and bruises. She’s had five surgeries in the last year, will be in physical therapy for another year, and will walk with a permanent limp and have to use a cane.

Patterson, of Arlington, Texas, said she lost her independence, and her daughters lost their grandmother and nearly their mother.

“Now they have to take care of me," she said. "They have husbands, small children, jobs they have to take care of and now a disabled mother. It has affected their lives and their families’ lives. The stress has been incredible for everyone.

“All of this being said, the emotional pain of losing my mother has been much worse. She was my best friend. She had lived with me for seven years, and I was her caretaker. I saw her beat cancer twice and many other health issues. She was a strong woman and a fighter in life. I miss her every minute of every day.”

Crifasi said Starkey must serve the first three years of his prison term without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Starkey had a suspended driver's license and no proof of insurance at the time of the crash, and had a prior DWI and an arrest on reckless driving and hit and run from 2004, according to State Police. He also had several prior drug arrests, police said.