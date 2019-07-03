A state judge said Wednesday that jurors can be told a former LSU fraternity member accused in the 2017 hazing death of Max Gruver deleted roughly 700 files from his cell phone shortly after a search warrant was issued for the device.
A prosecutor had argued to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham that Matthew Naquin’s mass-deletion of phone files on Nov. 8, 2017, is integral to her case. The state also filed obstruction of justice charges against Naquin on Wednesday.
At a hearing in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Naquin’s attorney said it isn’t known what his client deleted from the cell phone and that telling the jury about the deletions would only prejudice him.
Naquin had not yet been named in an indictment when the phone files were deleted. He was in indicted in early 2018. A trial is set to start Monday.
Gruver died Sept. 14, 2017, and during the criminal investigation into his death at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house on LSU's campus, Matthew Naquin deleted the files from his phone the same day the judge approved a search warrant for it and ordered Naquin to preserve its contents, prosecutors have alleged.
East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson filed a motion last week asking Higginbotham for permission to use so-called "other crimes" evidence — the deletion of the phone files — at Naquin's negligent homicide trial.
Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, had not initially been charged with obstruction of justice, but prosecutors alleged in an earlier motion that he obstructed justice by deleting the files.
Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died of alcohol poisoning after a hazing ritual called “Bible study,” in which Phi Delta Theta pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity.
Prosecutors say multiple witnesses reported that Naquin was central to the hazing event.
His former LSU roommate, Ryan Matthew Isto, 19, of Butte, Montana, and ex-LSU student Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, pleaded no contest last year to misdemeanor hazing and agreed to testify at the trial. Another former LSU student charged with hazing, Patrick Andrew Forde, 21, of Westwood, Massachusetts, is cooperating with prosecutors and also will testify at the trial. Prosecutors said they’ll decide later whether to prosecute him.
Naquin faces up to five years in prison if convicted on negligent homicide.
Gruver's blood-alcohol level was 0.495 percent, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. An autopsy also detected the chemical found in marijuana, THC, in his system.
Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033.