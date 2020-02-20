Whether a Baton Rouge man was in his right mind when he intentionally smashed his speeding truck into a woman's idling vehicle on Siegen Lane last summer, killing her, won't be determined until April 23, a judge decided Thursday.

Jack Jordan, 19, has told authorities that God told him to kill himself before the crash that took the life of Stephanie Payne, 51, of Greenwell Springs.

A sanity hearing for Jordan was previously scheduled for Thursday, but state District Judge Bonnie Jackson said one of the two doctors she appointed to weigh in on whether Jordan was sane at the time of the July 22 crash has requested more time to complete his evaluation.

Jordan, who last month was found mentally competent to proceed with his second-degree murder case, was 18 at the time of the incident. He was initially declared incompetent in August.

Jordan has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. He remains at the state mental hospital in Jackson.

Jordan's lead attorney, James Manasseh, has said he believes his client suffered a psychotic break and was not in his right mind on July 22.

Payne was sitting in her stopped sport utility vehicle at the intersection of Siegen and Perkins Road when Jordan's pickup rammed into it at a speed of more than 90 mph, State Police said. Payne’s SUV was engulfed in flames.

The posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

Payne, a mother and wife, ran a motivational organization called "I’m Alive 2 Thrive” in honor of a daughter who died in 2016.

Jordan faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

