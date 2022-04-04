If the first group of potential jurors questioned Monday is any indication, lawyers for a Baker man accused in the 2018 killing of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims have little hope of convincing a judge that East Baton Rouge Parish residents know too much about the case.
Only about half of the initial batch of 14 prospective jurors questioned on the opening day of jury selection at Dyteon Simpson's second-degree murder trial said they had previously heard about Sims' death, and none said they had already formed an opinion about Simpson's guilt or innocence based on what they had heard or read in the media.
After they were questioned for several hours by state District Judge Will Jorden, prosecutor Jermaine Guillory and defense attorney Margaret Lagattuta, seven — five women and two men — of those 14 potential jurors were tentatively chosen to sit on a 12-member panel that will ultimately decide Simpson's fate.
A second batch of 14 prospective jurors was being questioned Monday evening. The jury selection process will continue Tuesday.
Lagattuta has argued previously that Simpson cannot get a fair trial before East Baton Rouge jurors because of extensive media coverage of the case. Jorden ruled last summer that the defense's change of venue motion was premature because prospective jurors had not yet been questioned.
Simpson, 23, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged in the killing of Sims, 20.
He's accused of shooting Sims in the face with a 9 mm pistol on Sept. 28, 2018, after Sims intervened during a fistfight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus.
"This is a media case," Lagattuta said to the first panel of 14 potential jurors when it was her time to question them.
Most of those prospective jurors who said they had heard of the case reported knowing few facts about it. All of them told Lagattuta they had not formed an opinion.
A half-dozen of the first 14 questioned said they were LSU sports fans, but none were LSU boosters or contributors. And none said they were concerned about having media members in the 19th Judicial District courtroom.
"There's going to be a lot of emotion in this trial," Lagattuta warned potential jurors.
The potential verdicts in the case are guilty of either second-degree murder, manslaughter or negligent homicide, or not guilty, she added.
Guillory told prospective jurors that an aggressor cannot claim self-defense unless he withdraws from the conflict in good faith, and his adversary knows or should know that he desires to withdraw and discontinue the conflict.
Justifiable homicide, Lagattuta noted, is the killing of another in self-defense when faced with the danger of death or serious bodily injury.
Investigators said they received many tips after releasing a video of the fight and asking for the public’s help prior to an arrest being made. The video shows about eight men in the street fighting, with three or four of them throwing punches. Two men, eventually identified as Sims and Simpson, break from the group and a single shot is then fired.
Simpson confessed to punching Sims' friend and then intentionally shooting Sims, police have said.
Sims starred at University High before playing at LSU. His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU under then-Coach Dale Brown in the late 1980s.