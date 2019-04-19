Potential jurors in East Baton Rouge Parish have been directed to stay home instead of reporting to the courthouse Monday morning following a recent decision to postpone all trials in the parish because a computer glitch created major flaws in the jury pool.

The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a Shreveport judge would have to halt jury selection in the capital murder trial of accused cop killer Grover Cannon.

After lawyers and Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel had traveled to Baton Rouge last month to begin selecting jurors and alternates, Cannon's defense team discovered that none of the 566 potential jurors summoned was under age 26. Further review found that no one born after June 2, 1993, had ever been called to jury service in the parish because courthouse computers were rejecting periodic updates.

That glitch left the jury pool essentially the same since 2011, as even people who moved to East Baton Rouge since then were never added, 19th Judicial District Court Administrator Ann McCrory testified at a hearing last week.

After the court ruling Thursday, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said all jury trials in the parish would be put on hold until a new jury pool is established, likely in early June.

That includes four criminal trials scheduled to begin Monday.

Moore said Friday that parish residents who had been called for jury duty in those trials have been notified via email not to show up at the courthouse Monday morning. A message was also posted on the 19th Judicial District Court website for people logging in with their juror ID number.

Moore said it's unclear whether a civil trial scheduled to start Monday will also be cancelled.