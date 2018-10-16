A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the April 2016 stabbing death of a 62-year-old former co-worker and roommate.
David Matthew Lyon, 39, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in the killing of Stephen Kennedy Sr. in the victim's Deer Creek Drive home in Zachary.
Kennedy was discovered in a rear bedroom with a large knife protruding from his chest. Lyon's bloody fingerprint was found on a wall in the house. Evidence collected at the scene suggested a physical struggle had occurred, court documents state.
Kennedy had a previous falling out with Lyon and wanted nothing further to do with him, Kennedy's family has said. The prior dispute between the two men involved a physical altercation.