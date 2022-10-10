Monday is poised to be the final day of the manslaughter trial for a man accused of running over and killing Zachary firefighter and police officer Christopher Lawton.
Prosecutors say Lawton was in the process of arresting 37-year-old Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., a fugitive wanted on multiple violent felonies, at the Baker Walmart Supercenter in March 2018 when Franklin sped out of the parking lot in a U-Haul truck. Lawton, who had opened the passenger side door and started climbing into the cabin before Franklin made his escape, fell underneath the moving truck, and its tires ran over his head and chest, according to court testimony this week.
He died minutes later at the age of 41.
Franklin could spend four decades behind bars if he's convicted of manslaughter. A jury composed of six men and six women has listened to three full days of testimony in the trial and will likely begin deliberations by Monday afternoon.
Attorneys for both sides will present their closing arguments when the trial reconvenes at 10:30 a.m. inside the 19th Judicial Circuit Courthouse at 300 North Boulevard in downtown Baton Rouge.
Prosecutors from the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office have tried to prove Franklin knew he was eluding law enforcement when he barrelled out of the Walmart parking lot as Lawton and his partner, Zachary police detective Chad Felps, closed in on him the night of March 12, 2018. Assistant DA Dana Cummings, the lead prosecutor in the case, has emphasized that, prior to the fatal encounter, Franklin was on the run for 10 days and never turned himself in amid allegations that he used an AR-15 rifle to hit his girlfriend in the face.
Franklin's legal team, led by New Orleans defense attorney Stavros Panagoulopoulos, has sought to convince jurors that Franklin acted out of fear because he did not realize Lawton and Felps were law enforcement officers attempting to arrest him.
On Friday, the person closest to Lawton when he fell from the moving truck took the stand for what was at times a raucous and explosive testimony.
Ashley Brooke Chaney, 34, was sitting beside Franklin in the U-Haul truck when the officers seized upon the box truck to make an arrest. Lawton reached into the truck and tried to detain her before he fell, she said.
Chaney said Franklin was helping her move that night and she was not aware he was wanted. Investigators said the two were acquaintances that had an "illicit history" together, but noted Chaney was not the woman that made the allegations against Franklin.
Chaney was arrested on an obstruction charge after the 2018 incident, but prosecutors said she was never formally charged in the case. She was arrested June 22 on unrelated drug charges; she was wearing jail-issued scrubs and handcuffs when she testified Friday.
Her testimony spanned most of the day and caused several sidebars as prosecutors objected to some of her answers while defense attorneys alleged she was being badgered. Chaney told jurors Lawton attacked her when he thrust open the passenger's side door and tried to pull her out of the U-Haul.
That characterization of his attempted arrest did not sit well with prosecutors, who said she never used that word during police questioning or during grand jury testimony to describe the encounter. Cummings had Chaney listen to an audio recording of investigators interrogating her the night of the killing to refresh her memory.
Chaney later told Cummings she didn't realize Lawton had been run over or that the victim was a police officer until she was detained and investigators began talking to her.
"I had suspicions, from what had played out, that something bad had happened," she said. "I didn't think death had come about at that point. I just figured maybe he'd gotten hurt or seriously injured."
She said she didn't actually see Lawton fall from the truck until she watched video footage of the incident at the grand jury hearings. But Cummings said that wasn't consistent with what she told officers when she was apprehended the night of Lawton's death.
Cummings played audio from a phone call Chaney made from the Parish jail five days after the slaying, in which she told a friend "I saw what happened to the man, and I'm replaying in my head over and over and over and over." When the friend asked Chaney if she actually knew what happened during the March 17, 2018 call, she said she saw Lawton hit the ground and she was aware the U-Haul's tires rolled over him. She indicated she didn't realize he was dead in the moment, however.
"This was four years ago that this happened," she said. "The night that that call happened, I had just seen everything on the news."
Later on in her testimony, Chaney began crying on the witness stand and said she was emotionally impacted by the ordeal.
"I had forgotten I had seen him fall maybe," she said. "I am trying to block as much of this out of my head as I possibly can because it is traumatizing."
At times, District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, had to step in as Cummings and Chaney squared off. The prosecutor asked her directly multiple times if she changed her story to help Franklin.
"Ms. Chaney, you came in here today with a big agenda, didn't you?" Cummings asked.
"No, I have no agenda whatsoever. You're asking the wrong questions," Chaney replied.
"Ms. Chaney, you came in here today to help Albert Franklin, right," Cummings continued.
"No ma'am," Chaney scoffed. "I'm not against him because I'm not telling no lies."
Afterward Friday, Panagoulopoulos defended Chaney's testimony and said it stood up to Cummings' challenges.
"While the state made allegations that there was inconsistency, as shown by the state's presentation, there wasn't," he said.
District prosecutors rested their case Friday after calling 17 witnesses to testify. They also showed jurors surveillance video footage of the incident and dash cam video of Franklin and Chaney being apprehended.
Franklin did not testify. His attorneys opted not to call any witnesses themselves, setting the stage for Monday's closing arguments.
"Based on the presentation made by the state, we just don't think it was necessary," Panagoulopoulos said of the decision. "We think, based on what's actually been presented, it'll show exactly what we've been saying the whole time — that there was no basis for bringing these charges in the first place."