A 34-year-old man accused of shooting at his family and a Baton Rouge police officer in February, severely wounding the officer, is being sent back to a state psychiatric hospital in Jackson.

Two psychiatrists found that Eugene Thomas Jr. is not competent to proceed, so state District Judge Mike Erwin on Tuesday followed their recommendation and ordered that Thomas be transferred to the state hospital to see if his competency can be restored.

Thomas' next court date is Feb. 7.

Thomas, of Baton Rouge, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

In the February incident, Thomas allegedly shot at his family with a stolen handgun and then targeted the officers who arrived to help. Officer Shane Totty was severely injured. The shooting left three bullet holes in the windshield of Totty's police car.

Thomas, who relatives say was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and depression many years ago, shot and killed a man in 2002 because he said the victim was wearing his shorts. He was charged with murder but found not guilty by reason of insanity and ordered to be treated at the state hospital in Jackson. He spent about five years at that facility.

Then-state District Judge Tony Marabella terminated Thomas' probation in October and he was released completely from state supervision for the first time since his 2002 arrest.