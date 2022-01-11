A kidnapping suspect will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future after being arrested last weekend at the scene of a police shooting that killed his twin brother.

Keaughn Willis, 25, appeared in Judge Beau Higginbotham's courtroom Tuesday morning for a Gwen's Law hearing, in which a judge assesses a defendant's record to determine bail based on the potential threat to a victim's safety.

Willis is accused of kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend, driving her to Alexandria and sexually assaulting her.

A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shot and killed his twin brother, Deaughn Willis, Saturday afternoon while trying to find Keaughn at an apartment complex on George O'Neal Road. Officials say his twin answered the door armed with a gun and pointed it at the officers. A deputy opened fire in response, officials said.

According to his arrest report, Keaughn Willis got into a fight with his pregnant girlfriend Saturday morning. During the argument, he "grabbed her with both his hands and forcefully pulled her inside of his vehicle," the report says.

He claimed he was taking her to Oklahoma and refused her desperate requests to get out, according to police. In the car, he pulled her hair, spoke to her using derogatory language and took her cellphone, police said.

Finally, he parked somewhere in Alexandria and tried to rape her, according to the police report. He eventually gave up and continued driving, the police report continues. After asking again to be released, the woman somehow broke the front passenger window of the car, and when Willis finally pulled over, she climbed out the window and ran away.

Hours later, he showed up to the apartment where his twin brother had been killed, where he was taken into custody and booked on the following counts: simple kidnapping, domestic abuse battery on a pregnant victim, attempted third-degree rape and sexual battery.

Court records show Willis has a history of domestic abuse, including an arrest last June — a fact not lost on the prosecutor in court Tuesday.

Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson argued that Willis' pattern of behavior was alarming.

"We believe he is a serious threat to these victims and we ask that you set a bond commensurate with his history and the seriousness of these charges," she said.

The attack came after a record year for domestic violence homicides and a pronounced spike in domestic abuse arrests over the holidays.

Meanwhile, Willis' public defender, Alex Hertenstein, questioned whether the pregnant victim had "a criminal or juvenile record," and if she was sober at the time of the kidnapping. The officer on the stand said the victim did not have any record to speak of and he did not ask her if she was sober.

Hertenstein asked that Higginbotham be lenient when setting bond, noting that certain conditions can be enacted to keep the victim safe, such as equipping Willis with a GPS ankle monitor or conducting random drug testing.

But such conditions are not foolproof.

Last September, a St. Francisville man shackled with a court-ordered ankle monitor shot his estranged wife to death and then turned the gun on himself. Not only was he wearing the monitor during the encounter, but he had also been wearing it for weeks while stalking his ex-partner before the homicide.

And in November, a Baton Rouge man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend to death was relieved of his ankle monitor only a few months before he strangled a different woman while holding a gun to her head and threatening to kill her. The tracking company said he couldn't afford the monitoring fees.

Hertenstein also argued Willis has ties to the community and is unlikely to leave town before his next court appearance.

"He's not a flight risk," he said. "We believe he deserves a reasonable bond."

Higginbotham ultimately set Willis' bond at $67,500, but noted that Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts put a hold on Willis due to the ongoing case in her courtroom where he is accused of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and improper telephone communication.

He also ordered a protective order be filed as a condition of bond, ensuring Willis does not have contact with the victim, her family or her friends.

Willis also signed a form denying he has any firearms, which he cannot possess for the duration of the order.