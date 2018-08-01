An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted a registered sex offender on rape and sexual battery of a young girl, according to an indictment filed Wednesday.
John Henry Brown Jr., 49, was indicted on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual battery. Brown raped the 13-year-old girl, referred to as N.B., in August and September of 2013 and also sexually battered her in September of 2013, according to the indictment.
The girl, who reported the attacks in March of 2018, said Brown once pulled her onto the floor and another time woke her up by touching her, according to his arrest report.
Brown was arrested on April 4 and remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
His prior conviction, on sexual battery, was on July 24, 1997, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office online sex offender registry. Information on when he was released from prison on that charge was not available Wednesday evening.