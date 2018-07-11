A 30-year-old Baton Rouge woman was indicted Wednesday in the March 18 shooting death of her boyfriend in her home.

Gezeria Bell, of 5112 Oleson St., was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Terrance Roddy, 30.

Police say Bell shot Roddy after a heated argument.

Bell would be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty as charged.

State District Judge Trudy White has been assigned the case.