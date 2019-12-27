The murder convictions of two Baton Rouge men and the life prison terms they received in separate 2012 shootings were affirmed Friday by a state appellate court.

Roman Montrell Trosclair was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the May 14, 2012, slaying of Dederick Droze, 24, and wounding of another man.

Detectives name suspect in May 14 shooting East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s detectives are looking for a man accused in a shooting death May 14 on Oak Park Drive, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Trosclair, 35, was given a mandatory life sentence plus a consecutive 50-year prison term.

In an unrelated fatal shooting six months later in 2012, 27-year-old Benjamin Bailey was found guilty of second-degree murder in the Nov. 6, 2012, home-invasion slaying of Derrick Marioneaux, 34, on Wyandotte Street.

Bailey also received a mandatory life prison term.

Baton Rouge man guilty of second-degree murder in 2012 home invasion A 25-year-old Baton Rouge man was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday night in a 2012 home invasion on Wyandotte Street.

His 21-year-old brother, Derian Bailey, and their 28-year-old cousin, Juan Hebert, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing and were sentenced to 10 years and 25 years in prison, respectively.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal on Friday rejected claims by Trosclair and Benjamin Bailey that the evidence was insufficient to support their respective convictions.