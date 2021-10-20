A Baton Rouge man who struck and killed another driver during a 2017 police chase that stretched from Livingston Parish into East Baton Rouge and reached speeds of 119 mph was convicted of negligent homicide Wednesday.

Reginald Weeden, 34, stood trial on a manslaughter charge in the death of Jonathan Scott, 23, also of Baton Rouge, but was unanimously found guilty of the lesser charge.

State District Judge Christopher Dassau said he will sentence Weeden on Nov. 10.

He faces up to five years in prison. A manslaughter conviction would have carried a prison term of up to 40 years.

Weeden had rejected an offer in January 2020 to plead guilty to vehicular homicide in exchange for a 30-year sentence. East Baton Rouge prosecutors would have dismissed two drug charges against him if he had accepted that deal.

+2 In fatal 2017 police chase, Baton Rouge man now faces upgraded charge of manslaughter A Baton Rouge man accused of striking and killing another man during a 2017 police chase that reached speeds of nearly 120 mph was charged Thu…

Prosecutor Adam Kwentua told the jury this week that Weeden was traveling 90 mph when his 2016 Dodge Charger collided with Scott's 2004 Chevrolet Impala on Florida Boulevard where it intersects with Stevendale Road on Sept. 5, 2017. The posted speed limit at that spot is 55 mph.

The 10-mile police chase began in Walker and ended near the Amite River bridge in Baton Rouge.

One of Weeden's attorneys. Ron Haley, argued to jurors that a Livingston Parish sheriff's narcotics detective who pursued Weeden at high speeds from Walker to Baton Rouge, and a Denham Springs police officer who joined the pursuit until Weeden crashed into Scott, also were responsible for the fatal crash.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Scott's family sued the Livingston Sheriff's Office and Weeden. The lawsuit is pending in the 19th Judicial District Court.

Drugs were found in Weeden's system after the fatal crash, prosecutors have said.

Scott had marijuana in his system after the crash, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark testified at the trial.

Haley also said Scott was partially to blame for the crash because he turned left at a green light — without waiting for a green arrow — into Weeden's path. Weeden had a green light and the right of way, his lawyer said.

+2 Charged with fatal, 119-mph police chase, Baton Rouge man's lawyers question the pursuit The man who led police on a 10-mile chase from Walker to Baton Rouge, reaching speeds of nearly 120 mph at one point, was traveling 90 mph whe…

At the time of the crash, Weeden was free on bail while awaiting criminal proceedings from an Aug. 11, 2017, drug arrest.

Weeden was convicted of manslaughter in 2005 in the beating death of a 55-year-old man who Weeden and another man struck repeatedly with a tree branch on Dec. 9, 2004, according to The Advocate archives.

Weeden was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor in that case, East Baton Rouge court records indicate.