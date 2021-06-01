A former Baton Rouge police officer arrested for the fourth time this year will remain jailed for the foreseeable future after a judge revoked one of his bonds Tuesday and called him an "imminent threat" to the community and himself.

State District Judge Christopher Dassau recommended that Jason Acree, 34, undergo counseling and drug treatment while locked up. The 19th Judicial District Court judge said he would consider an alternative plan once Acree is evaluated and treated.

Acree's attorney, John McLindon, argued during a bond revocation hearing Tuesday that Acree was a good candidate for house arrest with pretrial supervision and that he would be willing to submit to a 30-day inpatient treatment.

"Mr. Acree has been under an incredible amount of stress," McLindon told the judge.

But East Baton Rouge Parish First Assistant District Attorney Tracey Barbera countered that Acree's latest arrest — which happened Friday in Ascension Parish on drug and gun charges stemming from an alleged drag racing incident — shows he violated the conditions of his $30,000 bond that Dassau set in April and that he lacks "self-control."

"We are very concerned about Mr. Acree and the danger he poses to society and to himself," she argued.

After listening to Barbera's and McLindon's arguments, the judge found that Acree "does pose an imminent threat to the community." And so, he revoked the former officer's bond and ordered him held without bail.

Dassau said he did so to protect the community and Acree.

Acree had already been arrested three times by BRPD colleagues in recent months amid a corruption probe when he was booked into Ascension Parish jail early Friday after state troopers pulled him over for drag racing on I-10 and found illegal painkillers and three guns inside the car, arrest documents say.

Acree told troopers he was heading to New Orleans to work a private security job, according to his arrest report. Instead, he was placed under arrest around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Troopers searched his car and found three firearms: a Glock 9mm, another handgun and an assault-style rifle. They also discovered two prescription pill bottles containing oxycodone, a opioid prescription painkiller, and suboxone, a medication often used to treat opioid addiction. Acree was unable to provide prescriptions for either one, according to the report.

Acree is being held in Ascension Parish in lieu of $45,000 bail on counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, speeding and reckless driving.

Barbera said after court that Acree is being held in isolation in Ascension because of his former law enforcement status.

Acree resigned from BRPD last month after his second recent arrest, which came after internal investigators found evidence he stole marijuana from the narcotics evidence room. He had worked as a narcotics detective for several years before his career recently came crashing down.

His third arrest involved allegations he lied on a search warrant application, something investigators concluded during an audit.

The mounting accusations against Acree come amid a probe into the entire BRPD narcotics unit, which came under scrutiny for several reasons, including his alleged criminal behavior.

In addition to Acree, another detective was arrested and later resigned; four supervisors were transferred to street patrols.