A Baton Rouge pain management clinic's former billing supervisor admitted in federal court Thursday that she took part in a decade-long scheme to defraud Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Charlene Anita Severio, 56, of Walker, pleaded guilty to two counts of health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud.

She was the billing supervisor at Louisiana Spine & Sports on Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Severio's guilty pleas came a day after Dr. John Eastham Clark, the clinic's former owner and medical director, pleaded guilty to a federal health care charge

A federal grand jury accused them in 2017 of falsely telling Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield that minor surgical procedures happened the day after an office visit -- when they actually occurred the same day -- so the clinic could be reimbursed for the visits and the procedure.

Federal prosecutors allege those actions resulted in more than $515,000 in fraudulent claims from 2005 to 2015.

Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, of Baton Rouge, has not set sentencing dates for Clark, 66, of Baton Rouge, or Severio.