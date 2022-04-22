Over a three-week span earlier this year, D'Kyree D'Sean Smart allegedly robbed two convenience stores — one of them three times — and raped a woman after robbing and kidnapping her at gunpoint.
Smart, of Baton Rouge, is just 17.
An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted him this week on five counts of armed robbery and single counts of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape.
Smart is accused of robbing the Circle K in the 4400 block of Floynell Drive at gunpoint on Jan. 26, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16. The same employee was robbed in two of those incidents, the indictment states.
He also allegedly robbed the Circle K in the 9900 block of Bluebonnet Drive on Feb. 12, the same day he robbed, kidnapped and raped a woman, according to the indictment.
First Assistant District Attorney Tracey Barbera is seeking to have Smart transferred from a juvenile detention facility to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
"The Sheriff's Office did an outstanding job in this investigation," she said.
Smart will be tried in the 19th Judicial District Court. His case has been assigned to state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose.