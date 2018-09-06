Two former LSU students pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor hazing in the death last September of freshman fraternity pledge Max Gruver, whose blood alcohol level was more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana.
A plea of no contest carries the same weight as a guilty plea in criminal court. A no contest plea can't be used against an individual in a civil court proceeding.
The pleas came from Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, and Ryan Matthew Isto, 19, of Butte, Montana. A decision will be made by prosecutor later on a third former student, Patrick Andrew Forde, 21, of Westwood, Massachusetts. All three have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, who will decide on his prosecution later.
A fourth ex-LSU student, Matthew Alexander Naquin, 20, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, is charged with negligent homicide in the Sept. 14, 2017, death of the 18-year-old Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia.
Naquin and other senior Phi Delta Theta members targeted Gruver in a hazing ritual they called "Bible study," in which pledges were required to chug 190-proof liquor when they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity.
Coroner's officials said Gruver's death could be attributed to alcohol poisoning and also aspiration, meaning he suffocated on his own vomit.
Phi Delta Theta has been banned from the LSU campus until at least 2033.
Gruver's family is suing the university and the fraternity, as well as Naquin, Gott, Isto, Forde and others, for $25 million in damages.