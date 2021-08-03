A Baker man caught with two loaded guns, including an AK-47, as well as heroin, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs when deputies searched his house and car in 2019 has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison, authorities said Tuesday.
Brian Spears, 43, also will be on supervised release for three years once he completes his 112-month sentence, U.S. District Judge John deGravelles ordered.
Spears had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax and Tramadol, Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison Travis said.
The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the AK-47 and 9mm handgun, Travis said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office had learned that Spears was selling illegal drugs from his residence. The AK-47 was found in his car. The handgun and drugs were discovered in his home.