An LSU student testified Thursday he saw Matthew Naquin order Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver to take a 10-second chug of hard liquor the night the 18-year-old Gruver died following a 2017 hazing ritual at the campus fraternity house.

Kwabena Kumi, however, told jurors at Naquin's negligent homicide trial that Naquin wasn't the only Phi Delta Theta member who made Gruver drink the night of Sept. 13, 2017.

"All of the guys up there made him drink," said Kumi, of Natchez, Mississippi.

Kumi, though, testified Naquin appeared to be in charge of the so-called "Bible study" initiation ritual and was definitely the loudest one there. Kumi also said Naquin appeared to have been drinking.

Prosecutor Morgan Johnson asked if Naquin's actions that night went too far, and Kumi replied, "Probably; yes, ma'am."

Kumi said Gruver wasn't targeted initially, but as the night wore on and Gruver repeatedly failed to answer questions about the fraternity and could not recite the Greek alphabet, "I do believe he became a target."

Naquin asked most of the questions during the Bible study, Kumi added.

Jacob Little, an LSU nursing school student in New Orleans, also testified Thursday and said Naquin homed in on Gruver during the ill-fated event even though Naquin didn't call out Gruver by name. Little said the slightly built Naquin appeared to have been on a power trip and was the most aggressive Phi Delta Theta member at the hazing ritual.

"He was a leading force. I could tell he was more into it — obnoxious and loud," said Little, of Baton Rouge.

At one point during the night, Little said, Naquin struck a pledge on the head with a fraternity manual. The pledge was wearing an empty beer box on his head.

Little said the pledge complained, and other fraternity members told Naquin to calm down and straighten up.

Gruver's autopsy showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.495 percent, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. THC, the chemical found in marijuana, also was detected in his system.

Little testified that he had seen Gruver drink to excess at bars around LSU, and also said Gruver was known to smoke marijuana.

LSU Police Lt. David Abels identified for the jury photographs of the interior of the Phi Delta Theta house that were taken the morning after the hazing event. One photo shows one of Gruver's shoes on the couch where he had died. Another photo captured an orange Home Depot bucket that had been placed next to Gruver in case he got sick. Other photos show liquor bottles and beer cans upstairs, where the hazing incident occurred.

Abels also showed jurors Gruver's wallet, which still has his Phi Delta Theta pledge pin clipped to it, and the mustard-stained short pants Gruver wore that night. Former Phi Delta Theta member Sean-Paul Gott, of Lafayette, testified Wednesday that he sprayed the pledges with mustard.

Gott, 22, pleaded no contest last fall to misdemeanor hazing. He hasn't been sentenced.

Ryan Isto, 20, of Butte, Montana, who was Naquin's roommate at LSU, also pleaded no contest to hazing last year and testified Tuesday. He will be sentenced later.

Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, faces up to five years in prison if convicted in the death of Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia.

His trial began Monday and is expected to last into next week.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033 as a result of the probe into Gruver’s death.