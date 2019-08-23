An 18-year-old Baton Rouge man who told authorities he intentionally caused a fatal crash last month because God instructed him to kill himself was ordered to a state mental hospital Friday.

State District Judge Bonnie Jackson said two court-appointed doctors and a third doctor hired by Jack Jordan's family all found that he is not competent to assist his attorneys at this time.

Jackson ordered Jordan sent to the state mental facility in East Feliciana Parish to see if doctors there can restore his competency to proceed.

The judge scheduled a sanity review for Nov. 21.

Jordan was booked with second-degree murder in the death of Stephanie Payne, 51, after the fiery July 22 crash at the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road.

Jordan was arrested after he told police God instructed him to kill himself, prompting him to drive into the other vehicle at a speed of at least 90 mph, an arrest warrant states. The posted speed limit on Siegen Lane is 45 mph.

Jordan's attorney, James Manasseh, said outside Jackson's courtroom that Jordan is an "all-American kid" who had a psychotic break.