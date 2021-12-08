Louisiana's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday in favor of state Supreme Court Justice Jefferson Hughes III in an ongoing legal dispute between Hughes and The Advocate | The Times-Picayune over the wording of an opinion piece published in 2019.

Hughes filed a lawsuit against the newspaper in June 2020, alleging that it defamed him in an editorial the year before. Hughes was the subject of a series of stories and opinion pieces in 2019, when the paper revealed that Hughes had sent secret apology letters to families who had cases before him in the late ‘90s.

The focus of the stories was a custody case that involved a 5-year-old boy whose stepfather allegedly abused him. Hughes ruled that the boy should stay with his mother — whose attorney in the case was at one point Hughes’ alleged girlfriend — despite objections from child welfare authorities, who argued that the boy was in danger while living in the same home as the stepfather. Federal prosecutors and the state's Judiciary Commission investigated Hughes over the case, and he sent an apology letter years later to the young boy's grandmother, who also fought for custody and whom he ordered jailed for 11 days.

Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Jeff Hughes sues The Advocate over stories about misconduct Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Jefferson Hughes III has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Advocate’s parent company, alleging that the n…

Hughes sued the newspaper over wording in an editorial that said he refused to recuse himself and ruled in favor of the mother in the case. He argued that by the time he ruled, the attorney whom he was allegedly seeing romantically had withdrawn from the case. But the attorney, Berkley Durbin, continued to serve as an attorney to the family in other ways, including representing the stepfather in his criminal case.

When Hughes filed the lawsuit in 2020 in Iberville Parish, the newspaper's attorneys filed a “special motion to strike” under the state’s anti-Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation statute. The anti-SLAPP law requires that a plaintiff establish a likelihood to succeed in a case involving free speech in connection with a public issue. The laws are generally designed to prevent public officials from using lawsuits to attempt to stifle free speech.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

But Iberville District Judge Kevin Kimball ruled in November 2020 that Hughes was likely enough to succeed in his defamation suit against the newspaper that he denied the special motion to strike. Kimball also awarded Hughes $5,000 in attorney’s fees and court costs.

The newspaper appealed the district court’s ruling, and the 1st Circuit heard oral arguments on it — and asked no questions — in October. On Tuesday, a three-judge panel affirmed Kimball’s ruling and increased Hughes’ attorney’s fees, awarding him $7,500 for the defense of the appeal. The ruling allows Hughes to continue to pursue his case against the newspaper in district court.

“We find Justice Hughes met his burden of proving a likelihood of success as to both the falsity of the defamatory statements published by The Advocate in the June 25, 2019 article, and as to The Advocate's publication of those false statements with actual malice,” wrote the three-judge panel including 1st Circuit judges Walter Lanier III and Elizabeth Wolfe, and ad hoc Felicia Toney Williams.

After the newspaper’s stories on Hughes, the Louisiana Supreme Court amended its judicial discipline rules to judicial investigations to become public earlier in the process than had previously allowed. Hughes was also censured by his own colleagues this June over a different case in which a Hammond political operative said Hughes offered him money in 2019 to switch the candidate he backed in a state Supreme Court race.