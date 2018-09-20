A former McKinley High School student who spent five days in the hospital in 2014 after he was ordered to do 200 push-ups for being tardy to marching band practice was awarded $185,000 by a jury Thursday.

Tristen Rushing, now 20, and his mother, Melissa Rushing, sued the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, McKinley and former McKinley volunteer assistant band director Jason Jones, who ordered Rushing to perform the push-ups.

An East Baton Rouge Parish jury also awarded $5,000 to Melissa Rushing on Thursday.

+2 Apologies issued to former McKinley band member hospitalized after push-up punishment A former McKinley High School assistant band director who ordered several students to perform push-ups for showing up late to a 2014 marching …

Sean Fagan, the attorney for Tristen and Melissa Rushing, said the School Board will have to pay the damages awarded to the Rushings.

Tristen Rushing was hospitalized for five days with muscle and kidney issues after the Oct. 28, 2014, incident involving the push-ups.

Rushing testified at the trial that his arms swelled so much that they resembled those of the cartoon character Popeye, and he said his urine turned "pitch-black."

Dr. Robert Chasuk treated Rushing at the hospital and testified Tuesday that Rushing's damaged muscles released an "unheard of level" of enzymes into his system, which threatened his kidneys and his life if left untreated.

Punishment of 200 push-ups caused 'pitch-black' urine, hospital stay, ex-McKinley band member says in court A former McKinley High School student who spent five days in the hospital in 2014 after he was ordered to perform 200 push-ups for being late …