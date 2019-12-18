The leader of a large Baton Rouge drug trafficking ring that distributed heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine has been sentenced to nearly 10 1/2 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Wednesday.

James C. Hull, 41, pleaded guilty last year to federal drug charges and was sentenced last week by Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to 10 years and 5 months behind bars.

His prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Hull, of Baton Rouge, admitted directing associates Cody Stafford, Dustin Henderson, and William and Frank Lipscomb to store heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine in their residences to distribute to customers that Hull sent to those locations, Fremin said.

Another associate, Brian Hernandez, helped Hull distribute heroin and methamphetamine to Hernandez's customers, and then paid Hull the cash owed for the drugs that Hull, Fremin stated.

Agents also learned that Henry Hayes and Byron Lawson supplied Hull with heroin and methamphetamine for distribution to others, he said.

Hayes has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, and William Lipscomb and Frank Lipscomb to 63 months and 57 months, respectively. Henderson is serving 5 years, and Cody Stafford 3 1/2 years.

Lawson and Hernandez also have pleaded guilty but have not been sentenced.