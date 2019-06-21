A state judge decided Friday not to revoke Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy's probation in a 2016 drive-by shooting but did sentence him to 90 days in jail and put him under house arrest until his probation expires in August 2020.

District Judge Bonnie Jackson also banned the 19-year-old rapper, Kentrell Gaulden, from giving any performances for the next 14 months.

Jackson, who gave Gaulden a suspended 10-year prison term in August 2017 and put him on probation for three years in the 2016 shooting on Kentucky

Street in Baton Rouge, ruled Friday that Gaulden violated her order not to associate with certain people who were involved in that non-fatal shooting.

Gaulen's prohibited associations came to light last month in Miami when gunmen opened fire on Gaulden and several of his associates outside a hotel. Legally armed members of his entourage returned fire, killing a bystander. Miami-Dade police said no members of Gaulden's party will be charged because they acted in self-defense.

Gaulden was found to be in Miami with Ben Fields and Turlondrick "Boomer" Norman, both of whom Jackson said were integral in the 2016 shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge arrested Norman earlier this month and accused him of firing shots alongside Gaulden in the Kentucky Street shooting.

