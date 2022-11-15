As the nation's largest home builder tries to push a lawsuit by a Louisiana couple into arbitration instead of a courtroom, it is battling with the plaintiffs over how many of its internal documents it has to hand over.
It’s a key question yet to be answered in Youngsville homeowners Alicia and West Dixon’s claim against D.R. Horton, a Texas-based construction company that helped build the couple’s Lafayette Parish house. A judge was poised to make the key ruling on arbitration and discovery in the case Monday, but the hearing was reset to a date yet to be determined.
Bell Mechanical Services, one of subcontractors that helped D.R. Horton build the Dixons' home, was also named as a defendant in the complaint, which the family filed in 19th Judicial District Court in March.
Attorneys for the Dixons argued in court filings that negotiations between them and D.R. Horton’s legal team have “completely broken down” because the company refuses to agree to a plan for turning over several electronic documents in discovery.
“It also became evident during that conversation that D.R. Horton will likely oppose and/or limit much of the discovery that the plaintiffs intend to obtain,” Baton Rouge attorney Adrian Simm Jr., wrote in an Oct. 7 motion on the plaintiffs’ behalf.
The Dixons allege their house can’t stand up to Louisiana’s humidity. Their attorneys argue they are among thousands of homeowners across the country that have fallen prey to D.R. Horton’s deceptive sales tactics.
Lance Unglesby, a New Orleans attorney leading the Dixons' legal bout, has said he's seeking for the case be heard as a class-action lawsuit. He plans to use D.R. Horton’s sales and training documents to show what he says is the national building company’s pattern of misleading salesmanship.
In an Aug. 9 ruling, 19th JDC Chief Judge Donald Johnson granted the plaintiffs access to sales and training documents for D.R. Horton employees involved in the Dixon’s 2014 home purchase. But the two sides have argued over exactly which documents the order requires D.R. Horton to provide.
“Our view is that the courts’ previous order issued way back in August allows only limited discovery, on limited issues pertaining to whether or not the arbitration agreement should be enforced,” D.R. Horton attorney James Alcee Brown said Tuesday. “And our view is the plaintiffs are trying to go way beyond that.”
In his motion, Simm noted that the Dixons’ attorneys had an Oct. 3 phone conference with D.R. Horton’s lawyers to discuss how the company would turn over the discovery documents to the plaintiffs and their legal team. Simm proposed 16 pages worth of protocols to govern how electronically stored files are handled and to streamline the transfer process so it’s speedy and efficient.
The proposal sought to establish an “e-discover liaison” for both sides to oversee how proprietary documents and software, confidential information, redactions, email threads and encrypted or password-protected information are handled. Simm said it could help the sides settle disputes over discovery without the judge having to intervene.
But he said D.R. Horton’s legal team was “unreasonable” and abandoned the negotiations.
“Until an (electronically-stored information) protocol is agreed to, the plaintiffs will be hamstrung in their ability to conduct a search for responsive documents in an effective and speedy manner and are at risk of engaging in a search and production that plaintiffs will later demand must be re-run, re-reviewed and reproduced,” he said.
In a motion also filed Oct. 7, D.R. Horton attorney James Alcee Brown called the proposal “unnecessary and inappropriate” and said it goes beyond limited scope of discovery. Brown not only urged the court to reject the plaintiffs’ plan for discovery, he also asked the judge to issue a protective order and sought an expedited hearing to shield the defendants from the “burdensome” protocols, which he said “contemplates unlimited discovery” and would “inevitably lead to the very kind of protraction, complication and delay that arbitration cuts through and avoids."
“Merely reading the document evokes the complexity, expense, burden and protraction that sadly have become common to expensive court proceedings that typically go on for years,” Brown wrote in his motion.
Attorneys for Bell Mechanical Services joined in on the motion at the Oct. 20 hearing.
Johnson has also yet to rule on whether the case should remain in state court or be decided by an arbitrator. The Dixons’ attorneys contend arbitration is much more expensive option that often doesn’t allow much discovery and is historically unfavorable toward individuals seeking retribution against corporations.
Lawyers defending D.R. Horton, however, insist arbitration is the proper venue because the couple signed a binding arbitration agreement when they finalized sales contracts to buy the residence.