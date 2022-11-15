Beginning work on new D.R. Horton subdivision 'Cheval Trails' under way, seen Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 on Hwy 964 about a half mile south of Copper Mill Golf Club just outside Zachary, where city officials are now saying the city is growing so fast that the infrastructure for the city and school system cannot keep up. The city-parish's Planning Commission's approval of a recent 946-home subdivision is the 'nail in the coffin' to the school system, some are saying. Several large residential developments are currently under way or planned outside the Zachary city limits, but within the Zachary school system boundaries.