A Baton Rouge man who fired 16 shots into a couple's parked car on Evangeline Street in 2013, killing a man and seriously wounding his wife, has failed to persuade an appeals court to overturn his convictions and life term.

Jermaine Ruffen, 35, challenged some of the DNA evidence in the case and the reliability of the surviving victim's identification of him as the shooter.

A three-judge panel of the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal rejected all of Ruffen's claims Thursday.

Ruffen was convicted early last year on second-degree murder of Anthony Jerard Jones, 29, and attempted second-degree murder of Sheirica Ellis on June 20, 2013.

The Glock 22 .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun used in the shooting was stolen in 2011 from an off-duty New Orleans police officer's car in Baton Rouge.

Another Baton Rouge man, Andre Scott, pleaded guilty in 2012 to stealing the New Orleans Police Department-issued gun and was sentenced to six years in prison.