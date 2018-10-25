LIVINGSTON — A 26-year-old man was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in a three-day trial that asked 12 Livingston Parish jurors to weigh the value of the life of a young woman who was killed on an appointment with a client for a sensual massage.
The jury reached a unanimous verdict within an hour of deliberation, deciding that Christopher Landry murdered 24-year-old Kayla Denham.
Prosecutors said Landry murdered Denham at a house where he was residing in Denham Springs on June 5, 2017. They said he invited her there for a paid, sensual massage that would involve mutual touching. Denham, who had high levels of cocaine and oxycodone in her system, died after he struck her in the head at least 15 times with a 24-inch, steel Indian war club and choked her with his hands, prosecutors said.
Detectives found her body in a backyard shed after her boyfriend reported her missing earlier in the day.
In an interview, her aunt described Denham as a sweet and caring person who may have sought this kind of work to support herself through college.
“Her lifestyle was on trial, but they (the jurors) were able to look beyond that,” Livingston Parish Assistant District Attorney Greg Murphy said outside the courthouse after the verdict. “A murder is not any less of a murder because of someone’s lifestyle.”
Defense attorney Tim Fondren admitted at trial that Landry killed Denham, but Fondren asked the jury to consider the lesser charge of manslaughter. He said Landry, a self-described nerd with no criminal history, claimed he acted in a panic when Denham tried to leave with his computer bag.
“This was a tragedy all the way around," Fondren said outside the courthouse. "It’s a tragedy the young girl lost her life. It’s also a tragedy that a 25-year-old man is going away for the rest of his life.”
Second-degree murder carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without parole.
Guiding the narrative at the trial was a taped confession from Landry in which he told a detective he invited Denham to the house, and she gave him a massage with a “happy ending.” After he left to urinate, he claimed, she got up and tried to steal a bag filled with the final few valuables he possessed after the August 2016 flood. A struggle ensued, and he killed her, Landry admitted.
The 5-foot-11 Landry, who was 220 pounds at the time, grabbed what was later identified as a 24-inch, steel Indian war club from the bedroom and hit her on the head. This began a fight between him and the 98-pound woman, he said. Landry claimed she kicked him in the leg and the genitals, and he struck her three to four times with the tool before choking her.
The prosecutor, Murphy, said in his closing argument that Denham did not come inside the home because Landry never had the money to pay her.
The most prominent blood stains, Murphy pointed out, were found on the front steps and the doorway, and not on a computer bag. Time stamps of text messages between the two suggest she remained in her car and was messaging him up until the altercation.
Moreover, three people were in the house at that time and only one awoke from the disturbance, and she decided to go back to sleep, Murphy said.
“I think he got her out there with the intentions to maybe talk her into doing something,” Murphy said after the trial. “He somehow gets her to that door, and things went awry at that point.”
Boyfriend of massage therapist killed in Denham Springs testifies about text message she sent: 'This is sketchy'
Angie Denham, the victim’s aunt, said in an interview that she wants the public to know that her beloved niece was more than she has been portrayed.
Denham said her niece had been a dean’s list student at Southeastern Louisiana University, where she was studying elementary education and was involved in a sorority. The aunt said Kayla Denham loved working with kids, and she switched to occupational therapy courses because she saw the effect such therapy had on a cousin with sensory processing disorder.
In 2016, Kayla Denham decided to transfer to LSU and then Delgado Community College so she could live with her boyfriend in Baton Rouge, Angie Denham said, adding that the move pulled Kayla Denham away from her close-knit family and the structure she had at Southeastern.
“This whole life she got involved with, I truly believe she was trying to pay the rent and do what she needed to do because she had too much pride to come back home,” Denham said.
She said her niece began marketing herself online, and she fears how many other students might be doing the same.
“My advice to parents is, if you have an unsettling feeling, know what is going on with your kids,” she said.