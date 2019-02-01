A new judge was assigned Friday to preside over the case of slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was shot to death in September.

The random selection of state District Judge Don Johnson came a day after fellow 19th Judicial District Judge Mike Erwin was recused because he knows Sims' father, former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims. Erwin also disclosed that his grandson went to school with Wayde Sims.

Dyteon Simpson, 20, of Baker, is charged with second-degree murder in Sims' slaying. He was indicted Jan. 24 but has not been arraigned.

Simpson is accused of shooting the 20-year-old Sims in the head when Sims intervened in a fight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus.

Police have said Simpson confessed to punching Sims' friend and then intentionally shooting Sims.

A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.