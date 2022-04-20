A Baker man was indicted Wednesday in the December shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.
Randy Flot, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Taurus Matthews Jr., also 21.
Baker police Chief Carl Dunn has said the shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 4200 block of Groom Road, near its intersection with Patricia Street. He said the victim was dating a woman who had previously dated Flot.
Flot confronted Matthews and shot the man to death, police said.
Flot faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.
State District Judge Beau Higginbotham will preside over the case.