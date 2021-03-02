A Baton Rouge man convicted of firing numerous shots into a couple's parked car in 2013, killing a man and seriously wounding his wife, has been granted a new trial because the jury verdicts were not unanimous.

Jermaine Ruffen's second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder convictions were vacated last week by the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, as were his concurrent sentences of life in prison and 50 years behind bars.

Anthony Jerard Jones, 29, was sitting in the driver's seat and Sheirica Ellis was in the front passenger seat at the time of the June 20, 2013, shooting on Evangeline Street.

The gun, a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, had been reported stolen in 2011 from an off-duty New Orleans police officer's car in Baton Rouge. Another Baton Rouge man, Andre Scott, pleaded guilty in 2012 to stealing the police-issued gun and was sentenced to six years in prison.

An East Baton Rouge Parish jury found Ruffen, 37, guilty in 2018 of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder by 10-2 votes, which were valid verdicts under Louisiana's non-unanimous jury rule at the time.

But last April, the U.S. Supreme Court used a New Orleans case to declare split-jury verdicts unconstitutional. Because Ruffen's case was still pending on direct appeal, the 1st Circuit cited the Supreme Court ruling in vacating his convictions and ordering a new trial.

Ruffen is not the first Baton Rouge area defendant found guilty of murder to benefit from the Supreme Court's non-unanimous jury decision.

New trials were ordered last year for, among others, alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe, of Clinton, in the fatal 2017 shooting of Boy Scout leader Brad DeFranceschi in East Feliciana Parish; and Jace Crehan, of Walker, in the 2015 stabbing and strangling death of his girlfriend's convicted molester in Zachary.

Ruffen was apprehended by a Baton Rouge police officer who heard the nearby gunshots the night of the shooting. He testified he encountered a hastily walking Ruffen at the intersection of Byron Avenue and McClelland Drive only a minute or less after hearing the gunfire.

Ruffen ran when the officer tried to question him, and dropped an object while running, the officer said. A gun was discovered a short time later where the object was discarded, and it was determined to be the weapon that fired the shell casings found at the murder scene.

Ellis testified Ruffen is the man she saw pumping bullets into their car that night. Ellis said Jones was shot 9 times, and she 13 times.