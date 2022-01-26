Lawyers for the city-parish say the voter-approved effort to incorporate a new city of St. George is fatally flawed because organizers failed to fully tell voters what services would be provided to its 86,000 residents and never disclosed a funding plan.
St. George's backers said Wednesday the latest court filing on behalf of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council President Pro-Tem Lamont Cole is just an attempt to delay the eventual creation of a new city in the southeastern portion of East Baton Rouge Parish and a means to draw attention away from the city-parish's problems.
Broome and Cole sued shortly after the 2019 vote to create St. George, saying its development would have a detrimental effect on the entire parish.
In a late Tuesday filing that seeks to have St. George's incorporation voided without a trial, their lawyers say the new city's organizers acknowledged in depositions that they intended to develop a plan for the new city after the court fight is over.
"This is backwards," lawyer Mary Olive Pearson wrote. The city-parish says the plan, along with a funding proposal, should have been outlined before the issue was certified for October 2019 ballots within the boundary of the proposed city.
"The … petition is, at best, a plan to make a plan," lawyer Mary Olive Pearson wrote. "Reason would sure dictate that a budget is an essential component of any 'plan' to operate a city with 86,000 residents, but none can be found."
St. George spokesman Andrew Murrell said the Louisiana Secretary of State was satisfied in 2018 that the petition outlined what would be done and approved it for the ballot. He said Broome should have lodged a complaint then.
"The time to challenge the petition has passed," Murrell said in an email Tuesday. "This is a sad, desperate attempt by Mayor Broome to distract from her own failings and inability to fight crime, flooding, litter, and homelessness," he said. "In a time when EBR Parish is losing citizens because of her inept leadership, she chooses to fight those who offer a better path forward."
