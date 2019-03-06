A spat between Louisiana's chief legal officer and a former state lawmaker over who should represent Louisiana's contractor licensing board soon will he headed to the state's top court, the ex-legislator's attorney said Wednesday.
A state appeals court refused last week to reconsider its January ruling that the dispute between Attorney General Jeff Landry and former state Sen. Larry Bankston does not belong in the courts.
Bankston, who was found guilty in 1997 in a video poker-related bribery scheme and sentenced to nearly 3½ years in federal prison, sued Landry last year after Landry refused to extend Bankston's contract as legal counsel for the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.
Bankston had held that job since early 2016.
Landry originally questioned whether Bankston, a convicted felon who was temporarily disbarred, should be allowed to work for the state.
Landry's office later raised conflict-of-interest concerns after Bankston issued a legal opinion that wound up initially disqualifying the top two bidders for a lucrative contract to manage the state's $1.6 billion flood recovery program.
"The AG has already stated in writing that he will use the same bogus reasons ... again if a different state agency attempts to hire Mr. Bankston," lawyer Mary Olive Pierson, who represents Bankston, said Wednesday in explaining why she intends to take the case to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Landry maintains he is the chief legal officer of the state, and he says the courts have repeatedly affirmed his authority as attorney general.
He has appointed one of his office's lawyers to represent the contractor licensing board.
Landry is a Republican. Bankston, a Democrat, is an ally of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. The governor and Landry are often at odds.
In the flood recovery matter, Bankston told the licensing board that firms vying for the contract needed to have a residential contractor’s license, and the board agreed with him. Three of the five bidders did not have such a license at the time.
The opinion, Pierson has said, was given in response to a complaint or challenge from one bidder, PDRM, against another bidder, IEM.
Bankston did not disclose to the board that his son works for an affiliate of the bidder ranked No. 3, SLSCO. When the top two bidders, IEM and PDRM, were thrown out, SLSCO suddenly stood to land the $300 million-plus worth of work.
The Advocate first reported Ben Bankston’s relationship to the third-place applicant.
Landry's attorneys have argued in court documents that Bankston's conduct "created, at a minimum, the appearance of impropriety" and "cast doubt about the state's handling of its flood recovery efforts."
Bankston has said he was not aware that the firm for which his son worked, which wasn't named in the bid package, had a relationship with any of the bidding companies when he wrote his opinion. He said he learned about the potential conflict after issuing the opinion.
Bankston also said his son told him he wasn't even aware of the bid by the affiliated company.
IEM, which was initially awarded the contract, was again given the lucrative disaster management contract after it was rebid. IEM’s second bid was $6 million less than its first bid.