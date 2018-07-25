A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in the March 21 beating death of a 76-year-old woman at an apartment complex where both lived.

Eric Romell Augustus, 49, of 3303 Lone Oak Drive, told investigators he was high on synthetic marijuana when he killed Lovie Variste at the Lone Oak Apartments. He told authorities he heard God tell him to kill, police have said.

Variste was struck on the head with multiple wooden objects, including part of a broken fireplace mantel, according to police.

Augustus faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted on the murder charge returned by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Trudy White.