Rapper Lit Yoshi was released from jail this week after posting a $1.82 million bond, court records show.
Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards, 21, recently pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder in two shootings this year that left three adults and two young children injured. He posted bond and was released on Sunday.
Edwards intends to move to south Florida, according to his lawyer, Ron Haley. State District Judge Tarvald Smith said last week that if Edwards is released from jail the rapper needs to stay away from Baton Rouge except for family emergencies and court dates.
Smith has reiterated that the rapper will be allowed to record music but won't be allowed to make any social media postings. He cannot appear in any videos and is prohibited from having firearms at his residence.
Law enforcement officers testified at Edwards' bond hearing that the two recent shootings appeared to be gang-related. Officers described Edwards as a "top enforcer" with the TBG, or Top Boy Gorilla, gang that has been feuding with the NBA (Never Broke Again) and BBG (Bottom Boy Gorilla) gangs.
The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office has charged Edwards with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder stemming from a Fourth of July drive-by shooting and another shooting three months earlier on April 6 this year.
He faces further firearms and assault charges for various incidents stretching back to April 2019.