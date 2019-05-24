A 21-year-old Honduran man maintained his innocence in two languages Friday as a state judge sentenced him to life in prison in the 2017 bludgeoning death of his former roommate in the Gardere area of Baton Rouge.

David Bueso, who did not testify in February at his second-degree murder trial in the killing of Jhoel Tercero Brisuela, turned and spoke in Spanish to Brisuela's family and then told state District Judge Richard Anderson in English that he and Brisuela were the victims of an armed robbery inside Brisuela's Coy Avenue apartment.

Anderson had noted moments earlier that Bueso told detectives where they could find the pants he was wearing the night the 22-year-old Brisuela was killed, and Brisuela's blood was discovered on those jeans.

Less than two months after Bueso was found guilty by an East Baton Rouge Parish jury, it was revealed in another case that no one born after June 2, 1993, has ever had a chance at jury service in East Baton Rouge -- or even received a summons -- because their names didn't make it onto the parish's jury rolls due to a computer glitch.

In addition, anyone who has moved into the parish since 2011 has been left out.

Bueso's appellate attorneys were the first to challenge what the Louisiana Supreme Court on April 18 deemed to be an "improperly constituted" jury pool. His lawyers are asking for a new trial. Anderson denied that request April 26. An appeal is being filed at a state appellate court.

Jury trials that have been on hold in East Baton Rouge since mid-April will resume next week now that the parish's jury pool has been updated, 19th Judicial District Court administrators have said.