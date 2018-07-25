A 23-year-old Denham Springs man accused of fatally shooting another man at a Baton Rouge motel on March 26 was indicted Wednesday.
An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury charged Dedrick Butler, of 527 Martin Luther King Drive, with second-degree murder in the slaying of Darrel Berryman, 28, of Baton Rouge.
The shooting occurred at the Shades Motel in the 8200 block of Airline Highway, police said.
Butler, who also was indicted on a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, would be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.
The case was assigned to state District Judge Fred Crifasi.