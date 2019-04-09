A Baton Rouge man accused of killing a 12-year-old boy during a 2017 police chase was sentenced Tuesday to 32 years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges from prior incidents.

Joshual Hilton, 34, was convicted in federal court last year on possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana and promethazine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Hilton had previous drug convictions. He pleaded guilty in Baton Rouge state court to cocaine possession in 2003 and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2007.

In the May 31, 2017, high-speed police chase, Hilton was trying to evade Baton Rouge police officers conducting a drug investigation when authorities say he struck and killed 12-year-old Samuel "Sammy" Lee III on Old Hammond Highway near the intersection of Gloria Drive.

After hitting the boy, Hilton stopped and surrendered to police. He was arrested on counts of manslaughter, reckless operation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Those counts are pending in state court. He has not been formally charged by a grand jury or prosecutors in that incident.

Hilton, through his attorneys, has denied striking the child with his truck.

In the federal case that led to Tuesday's prison term, Hilton distributed drugs from a Baton Rouge neighborhood near Sherwood Forest Boulevard, which is not far from where Sammy was killed, federal prosecutors have said.

When officers searched Hilton's Silverest Drive home on Sept. 22, 2016, they found two kilograms of methamphetamine, over five pounds of marijuana and 20 bottles of promethazine syrup. They also seized a stolen and loaded semi-automatic pistol and more than $36,000 in drug proceeds, federal authorities said.

Hilton also has drug and gun charges pending in state court.

Similar to the fatal 2017 incident on Old Hammond Highway, Hilton is accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Sept. 22, 2016, when they tried to pull him over after witnessing what appeared to be several hand-to-hand drug transactions.

Hilton, according to an arrest report, sped off at more than 100 mph down Old Hammond in a BMW M4 before abandoning the car on Holt Drive and running away on foot. He was caught less than a mile away.

Authorities say Hilton was seen tossing drugs from his vehicle during both the September 2016 and May 31, 2017, police chases.