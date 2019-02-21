A state judge upheld the 2015 termination of a Baton Rouge police officer who fraudulently called his fellow officers to the home of his ex-girlfriend after spotting an unknown truck parked there, then lied to investigators about the incident.

District Judge Mike Caldwell signed a decision in January that likely ends the appeal process for former officer Christopher M. Robinson, who was fired by former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie in April 2015 for being untruthful and acting in a manner unbecoming of an officer.

In November 2015, the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board first upheld the termination, which Robinson then appealed to the 19th Judicial District Court. Robinson's attorney, Carl Babin, said Thursday that they do not plan to further appeal, given three different decisions have not gone their way.

Board upholds firing of Baton Rouge police officer, conduct described as ‘harassing’ and ‘controlling’ A Baton Rouge police officer fired in April after fraudulently calling the cops on his ex-girlfriend — and lying about it to investigators — c…

In December 2014, Robinson left an extra duty assignment at a hospital and drove by his ex-girlfriend's residence, where he saw an unknown truck parked, he later admitted after changing his initial statements to internal investigators. He then made an anonymous call to the BRPD nonemergency line, mentioning a made-up fight outside her home residence. The call brought many officers to the residence, which the ex-girlfriend told officials intimidated her.

Robinson argued that the decision by Dabadie and the civil service board were "not made in good faith and for cause," but Caldwell denied that argument.