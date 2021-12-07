Baton Rouge criminal defense and civil rights attorney Ron Haley Jr., whose high-profile cases include embattled local rapper Lit Yoshi and the family of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died following a brutal 2019 encounter with state troopers in north Louisiana, was suspended Tuesday from practicing law for six months.
Haley, who has been a lawyer since 2007, and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel consented to the punishment handed down by the Louisiana Supreme Court for his violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers.
The ODC had investigated allegations that Haley neglected a legal matter, failed to communicate with a client, inappropriately attempted to settle a malpractice claim with a client, and failed to return a client’s file upon request.
The Supreme Court actually suspended Haley for a year and a day, but deferred all but six months of the suspension. He must successfully complete the Louisiana State Bar Association’s Ethics School.
"Any failure ... to complete Ethics School, or any misconduct during the deferral period, may be grounds for making the deferred portion of the suspension executory, or imposing additional discipline, as appropriate," the high court warned.
Justice Scott Crichton, who cast the only dissent among the seven justices, called the six-month suspension "unduly lenient."
"Under the facts presented, I would instead impose a suspension of one year and one day with no deferment period," he stated.
Lewis Unglesby, who represents Haley, said the mistakes occurred when Haley was a young, inexperienced lawyer.
"He has developed into an excellent lawyer and I have every reason to believe when he comes back he'll be a credit to the profession and do a great job for his clients," Unglesby said.
Haley's clients include rap artist Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards. The 22-year-old is scheduled to stand trial in mid-July in Baton Rouge state court on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder stemming from two rap-rivalry shootings in the city last year.
Those shootings injured three adults and two children.
Edwards, who also was arrested this summer in connection with a shooting in Slidell last year, is being held without bond. He had been under house arrest in Florida, but his $1.82 million bond was revoked after his most recent arrest.
Detectives have attributed the shootings to a simmering feud between the rival NBA (Never Broke Again) and TBG (Top Boy Gorilla) record labels, groups that authorities also have described as gangs. Edwards performs under the TBG label. Rival Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose given name is Kentrell Gaulden, founded the NBA group.
Gaulden was indicted in March by a federal grand jury in Baton Rouge on charges that he possessed a firearm as a felon in September 2020 and that he also possessed a firearm not registered to him in a federal database. He also was indicted in August on a weapons charge by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles after he was allegedly found in possession of a pistol and ammunition when agents picked him up in California on the arrest warrant out of Baton Rouge.
He is currently under house arrest in Utah while awaiting trial on his federal charges.
In his work as a civil rights lawyer, Haley represents the family of Ronald Greene, the Black motorist who died following his encounter with troopers in the Monroe area.
Federal prosecutors are investigating whether State Police brass obstructed justice to protect the troopers seen on long-withheld body camera video punching, dragging and stunning Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest.
Greene’s arrest on May 10, 2019, came after he eluded a stop for a traffic violation and led troopers on a chase near Monroe at speeds topping 115 mph. Troopers initially told Greene’s relatives the 49-year-old died from a crash at the end of the chase, despite his car showing little damage, and only later did State Police acknowledge a struggle.
Haley also is one of the attorneys for Aaron Bowman, a Black suspect who was allegedly brutally beaten with a flashlight by a state trooper in May 2020. The now-former trooper, Jacob Brown, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury on a count of deprivation of rights under color of law.
Bowman, 46, received stitches on his head, a broken jaw and broken ribs after Brown assaulted him with a tactical flashlight designed for breaking glass, striking the unarmed man 18 times, according to police reports.
Brown claimed the strikes against Bowman constituted "pain compliance," an investigator wrote in a warrant for Bowman's arrest last December on state charges.
Brown is the son of a prominent former State Police official, Bob Brown, who retired last year amid a growing scandal at Troop F, an overwhelmingly White section of State Police based in Monroe that patrols a dozen northeast Louisiana parishes.