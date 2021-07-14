The trial of a woman accused of playing a role in the killing of an Ethel couple in 2014 opened Wednesday with a prosecutor detailing the gruesome scene found at the pair's Lillian Lane home.

Dulce Maria Funez, who was extradited from Germany years after the killings, faces life in prison in the killing of Eddie Hall, 53, and his wife, Connie Hall, 51, on April 27, 2014. She and her boyfriend, Armando Reyes Diaz, were indicted in May 2014 on two counts of first-degree murder. Funez had worked for the Halls.

Prosecutor Lea Hall described the crime scene in his opening statement Wednesday. Connie Hall suffered nearly 40 stab wounds and her husband was found next to his bed with his gun still holstered, the prosecutor said. Both were found in a pool of blood.

“These folks, in the last fight of their lives, were being controlled,” Lea Hall said, adding that they appear to have been sleeping before Connie Hall answered the back door and was attacked.

Defense lawyers argue the state’s case is circumstantial, noting that while Funez’s fingerprints were in the Halls' home, she had gone there days earlier to pick up a paycheck. And while, blood was discovered in a car, the car was shared with other laborers.

“They’re only going to submit to you pure speculation,” defense lawyer Tommy Damico told jurors Wednesday.

Funez's lawyers also said another worker had threatened the Halls about payment not long before they were found.

Prosecutors say Funez, 36, had also previously threatened the Halls over wages and went to the couple’s Lillian Lane home in the early morning along with Diaz. The couple’s daughter and her husband found the Halls' bodies the following day amid concerns when they didn't hear from them.

Funez had worked for the Halls’ painting company. After believing that she had been shorted on her hours, told them that “if you keep (expletive) with my money, something bad is going to happen to you,” according to witnesses, which included the Halls’ daughter.

That argument came after Funez and other workers were docked $30 to cover the cost of cleaning a customer’s blinds after paint got on them, authorities said.

Funez was fired but then eventually hired back.

Phone records also show Diaz had gone to the Halls’ home, but Funez's phone remained in Baton Rouge, prosecutors said. She had also left her 10-year-old son with someone the night of the killing.

Funez was arrested in Rheinbach, Germany, a town roughly 30 miles south of Cologne nearly two years after the killing. Authorities there arrested Funez after discovering she was wanted in the U.S. after she went to police to report an unrelated incident and provided them her name.

Damico argued that Funez did not flee Louisiana, saying that she had traveled to Europe using her passport and gave police in Germany her name.

Her transportation back to the U.S. was slowed because Germany does not extradite suspects to countries where they could be executed.

The Feliciana parishes’ district attorney sent Germany paperwork promising that Funez would not face the death penalty if she is convicted in Louisiana.

Diaz, her boyfriend, has never been located.

The trial will include testimony from other workers, as well as law enforcement and forensic evidence.