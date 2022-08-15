A Gonzales-area man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to raping a 12-year-old girl, taking a plea agreement with prosecutors that avoided the risk of the death penalty.
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies had arrested Sean Czwakiel, 34, in April 2019 after a complaint from the girl, prosecutors said.
Czwakiel later told detectives that he had raped the girl numerous times over the previous few years, Ascension prosecutors said in a statement.
In an agreement with prosecutors, Czwakiel pleaded guilty last week to a single count of first-degree rape, while prosecutors dropped a sexual battery count.
Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District then handed down a life sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Under state law, that sentence is mandatory for a first-degree rape conviction involving someone younger than 13, when prosecutors don't seek the death penalty.